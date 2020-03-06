Corona virus: The current situation in Germany (facts and figures)

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) today again reported a sharp increase in new infections. A total of 534 infections with the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) have now been detected in Germany. Lesezeit: 2 Minuten

The figures of the RKI meanwhile differ significantly from some reports in the local press. Whether and to what extent the RKI is lagging behind the development or the press is counting suspected cases can hardly be determined at the moment.

Corona case numbers for Germany

Date I T FS W 28.02.2020 48 0 0,00% 29.02.2020 66 0 0,00% 37,50% 01.03.2020 117 0 0,00% 77,27% 02.03.2020 150 0 0,00% 28,21% 03.03.2020 188 0 0,00% 25,33% 04.03.2020 240 0 0,00% 27,66% 05.03.2020 349 0 0,00% 45,42% 06.03.2020 534 0 0,00% 53,01% 07.03.2020 684 0 0,00% 28,09% 08.03.2020 847 0 0,00% 23,83% 09.03.2020 1112 0 0,00% 31,29% 10.03.2020 1296 2 0,15% 16,55% 11.03.2020 1567 3 0,19% 20,91% 12.03.2020 2369 5 0,21% 51,18% 13.03.2020 3062 8 0,26% 29,25% 14.03.2020 3795 8 0,21% 23,94%

Source: Robert-Koch-Institut (RKI

Caption: I = Infections, T = Deaths, FS = Lethality, W = Growth (Infections)



Worldwide Corona is on the rise again

The number of active infections is also continuing to increase worldwide. In recent weeks, the situation has improved due to the strict quarantine measures imposed by the Chinese government.

As the virus spreads globally, the weighting of the Chinese case numbers decreases.

Corona Virus in the federal states

Bundesland Zahl be­stä­tig­ter Fälle Baden-Württemberg 569 Bayern 681 Berlin 216 Brandenburg 61 Bremen 50 Hamburg 158 Hessen 203 Mecklenburg-Vorpommern 45 Niedersachsen 253 Nordrhein-Westfalen 1154 Rheinland-Pfalz 121 Saarland 40 Sachsen 93 Sachsen-Anhalt 45 Schleswig-Holstein 60 Thüringen 46 Gesamt 3795

Further development

In order to be able to classify the figures, it is important to know that we test considerably more in Germany than in many other European countries. This means that more cases are detected.

However, intensive testing also helps to isolate the patients quickly and slow down the spread of the virus. This is important because many cases occurring simultaneously can overload the health care system. Patients who cannot receive optimal care then die.

We are sticking to our forecast that we will pass the 1,000 infection mark in Germany this week.

Why are there no deaths in Germany?

This has several reasons:

Phase: First, the epidemic is still in an early phase. Deaths often occur in the late stages of the disease. Age: In addition many young and healthy people got infected. This lowers the mortality rate. Italy was less lucky. An early source of infection was a retirement home. Testing: We test more. The more you test, the more infected people you get out of the dark. Countries like South Korea, which also test completely symptom-free patients, have lower mortality rates too.