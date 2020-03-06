Corona virus: The current situation in Germany (facts and figures)

The figures of the RKI meanwhile differ significantly from some reports in the local press. Whether and to what extent the RKI is lagging behind the development or the press is counting suspected cases can hardly be determined at the moment.
Corona case numbers for Germany
|Date
|I
|T
|FS
|W
|28.02.2020
|48
|0
|0,00%
|29.02.2020
|66
|0
|0,00%
|37,50%
|01.03.2020
|117
|0
|0,00%
|77,27%
|02.03.2020
|150
|0
|0,00%
|28,21%
|03.03.2020
|188
|0
|0,00%
|25,33%
|04.03.2020
|240
|0
|0,00%
|27,66%
|05.03.2020
|349
|0
|0,00%
|45,42%
|06.03.2020
|534
|0
|0,00%
|53,01%
|07.03.2020
|684
|0
|0,00%
|28,09%
|08.03.2020
|847
|0
|0,00%
|23,83%
|09.03.2020
|1112
|0
|0,00%
|31,29%
|10.03.2020
|1296
|2
|0,15%
|16,55%
|11.03.2020
|1567
|3
|0,19%
|20,91%
|12.03.2020
|2369
|5
|0,21%
|51,18%
|13.03.2020
|3062
|8
|0,26%
|29,25%
|14.03.2020
|3795
|8
|0,21%
|23,94%
Source: Robert-Koch-Institut (RKI
Caption: I = Infections, T = Deaths, FS = Lethality, W = Growth (Infections)
Worldwide Corona is on the rise again
The number of active infections is also continuing to increase worldwide. In recent weeks, the situation has improved due to the strict quarantine measures imposed by the Chinese government.
As the virus spreads globally, the weighting of the Chinese case numbers decreases.
Corona Virus in the federal states
|Bundesland
|Zahl bestätigter Fälle
|Baden-Württemberg
|569
|Bayern
|681
|Berlin
|216
|Brandenburg
|61
|Bremen
|50
|Hamburg
|158
|Hessen
|203
|Mecklenburg-Vorpommern
|45
|Niedersachsen
|253
|Nordrhein-Westfalen
|1154
|Rheinland-Pfalz
|121
|Saarland
|40
|Sachsen
|93
|Sachsen-Anhalt
|45
|Schleswig-Holstein
|60
|Thüringen
|46
|Gesamt
|3795
Further development
In order to be able to classify the figures, it is important to know that we test considerably more in Germany than in many other European countries. This means that more cases are detected.
However, intensive testing also helps to isolate the patients quickly and slow down the spread of the virus. This is important because many cases occurring simultaneously can overload the health care system. Patients who cannot receive optimal care then die.
We are sticking to our forecast that we will pass the 1,000 infection mark in Germany this week.
Why are there no deaths in Germany?
This has several reasons:
- Phase: First, the epidemic is still in an early phase. Deaths often occur in the late stages of the disease.
- Age: In addition many young and healthy people got infected. This lowers the mortality rate. Italy was less lucky. An early source of infection was a retirement home.
- Testing: We test more. The more you test, the more infected people you get out of the dark. Countries like South Korea, which also test completely symptom-free patients, have lower mortality rates too.
Sebastian Fiebiger
Medizinjournalist
Sebastian () arbeitet seit Jahren für medizinische Onlinemedien. Er engagiert sich ehrenamtlich in BOINC-Projekten zur Krebsforschung. Sebastian ist verheiratet, hat ein Kind und lebt in Berlin.
