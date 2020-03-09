Corona-Virus in Germany: The current situation (facts, figures, prognosis)

The growth of new infections is now accelerating significantly. 265 new infections have been added compared to yesterday’s level. Germany is thus leaving the range of growth of 20 to 30 percent upwards.
Corona case numbers in Germany
|Date
|I
|T
|FS
|W
|28.02.2020
|48
|0
|0,00%
|29.02.2020
|66
|0
|0,00%
|37,50%
|01.03.2020
|117
|0
|0,00%
|77,27%
|02.03.2020
|150
|0
|0,00%
|28,21%
|03.03.2020
|188
|0
|0,00%
|25,33%
|04.03.2020
|240
|0
|0,00%
|27,66%
|05.03.2020
|349
|0
|0,00%
|45,42%
|06.03.2020
|534
|0
|0,00%
|53,01%
|07.03.2020
|684
|0
|0,00%
|28,09%
|08.03.2020
|847
|0
|0,00%
|23,83%
|09.03.2020
|1112
|0
|0,00%
|31,29%
|10.03.2020
|1296
|2
|0,15%
|16,55%
|11.03.2020
|1567
|3
|0,19%
|20,91%
|12.03.2020
|2369
|5
|0,21%
|51,18%
|13.03.2020
|3062
|8
|0,26%
|29,25%
|14.03.2020
|3795
|8
|0,21%
|23,94%
Source: Robert-Koch-Institut (RKI
Caption: I = Infections, T = Deaths, FS = Lethality, W = Growth (Infections)
Growth of active infections worldwide
Worldwide there is a little breather. Flattening growth in China and North Korea is providing relief. In addition, many cured Chinese corona patients are still adding to the statistics, which means that the number of active infections is falling.
This is also visible in the chart of daily new infections, which have fallen from almost 5,000 to around 2,700.
Corona Virus in the federal states
|Bundesland
|Zahl bestätigter Fälle
|Baden-Württemberg
|569
|Bayern
|681
|Berlin
|216
|Brandenburg
|61
|Bremen
|50
|Hamburg
|158
|Hessen
|203
|Mecklenburg-Vorpommern
|45
|Niedersachsen
|253
|Nordrhein-Westfalen
|1154
|Rheinland-Pfalz
|121
|Saarland
|40
|Sachsen
|93
|Sachsen-Anhalt
|45
|Schleswig-Holstein
|60
|Thüringen
|46
|Gesamt
|3795
Further development
Italy has reacted to the worsening situation and is now intervening more in people’s daily lives. This could lead to relief there.
In Germany, the measures are still reluctant. Last weekend, for example, football matches with an audience continued to be held. We therefore expect the number of infections in Germany to continue to rise sharply.
Sebastian Fiebiger
Medizinjournalist
Sebastian () arbeitet seit Jahren für medizinische Onlinemedien. Er engagiert sich ehrenamtlich in BOINC-Projekten zur Krebsforschung. Sebastian ist verheiratet, hat ein Kind und lebt in Berlin.
- Corona virus in Germany – The current situation (facts and figures)
- Corona virus: The current situation in Germany with facts and figures
- Corona virus in Germany – The current situation (facts and figures)
- Corona virus: The current situation in Germany (facts and figures)
- Corona-Virus: Die aktuelle Lage in Deutschland mit Zahlen und Fakten
» Corona-Virus-Pandemie: Die Lage in Deutschland mit Zahlen und Fakten