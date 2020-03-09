  • Home
Corona-Virus
Corona-Virus in Germany: The current situation (facts, figures, prognosis)

The first two deaths have now occurred in Germany. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has again reported a strong increase in new infections today. In total, 1112 infections with the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) have been detected in Germany.

Lesezeit: 2 Minuten

The growth of new infections is now accelerating significantly. 265 new infections have been added compared to yesterday’s level. Germany is thus leaving the range of growth of 20 to 30 percent upwards.

Corona case numbers in Germany

DateITFSW
28.02.20204800,00%
29.02.20206600,00%37,50%
01.03.202011700,00%77,27%
02.03.202015000,00%28,21%
03.03.202018800,00%25,33%
04.03.202024000,00%27,66%
05.03.202034900,00%45,42%
06.03.202053400,00%53,01%
07.03.202068400,00%28,09%
08.03.202084700,00%23,83%
09.03.2020111200,00%31,29%
10.03.2020129620,15%16,55%
11.03.2020156730,19%20,91%
12.03.2020236950,21%51,18%
13.03.2020306280,26%29,25%
14.03.2020379580,21%23,94%

Source: Robert-Koch-Institut (RKI
Caption: I = Infections, T = Deaths, FS = Lethality, W = Growth (Infections)

Growth of active infections worldwide

Worldwide there is a little breather. Flattening growth in China and North Korea is providing relief. In addition, many cured Chinese corona patients are still adding to the statistics, which means that the number of active infections is falling.

This is also visible in the chart of daily new infections, which have fallen from almost 5,000 to around 2,700.

Corona Virus in the federal states

BundeslandZahl be­stä­tig­ter Fälle
Baden-Württemberg569
Bayern681
Berlin216
Brandenburg61
Bremen50
Hamburg158
Hessen203
Mecklenburg-Vorpommern45
Niedersachsen253
Nordrhein-Westfalen1154
Rheinland-Pfalz121
Saarland40
Sachsen93
Sachsen-Anhalt45
Schleswig-Holstein60
Thüringen46
Gesamt3795

Further development

Italy has reacted to the worsening situation and is now intervening more in people’s daily lives. This could lead to relief there.

In Germany, the measures are still reluctant. Last weekend, for example, football matches with an audience continued to be held. We therefore expect the number of infections in Germany to continue to rise sharply.


Medizinjournalist

Sebastian () arbeitet seit Jahren für medizinische Onlinemedien. Er engagiert sich ehrenamtlich in BOINC-Projekten zur Krebsforschung. Sebastian ist verheiratet, hat ein Kind und lebt in Berlin.
