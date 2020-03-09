Corona-Virus in Germany: The current situation (facts, figures, prognosis)

The first two deaths have now occurred in Germany. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has again reported a strong increase in new infections today. In total, 1112 infections with the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) have been detected in Germany. Lesezeit: 2 Minuten

The growth of new infections is now accelerating significantly. 265 new infections have been added compared to yesterday’s level. Germany is thus leaving the range of growth of 20 to 30 percent upwards.

Corona case numbers in Germany

Date I T FS W 28.02.2020 48 0 0,00% 29.02.2020 66 0 0,00% 37,50% 01.03.2020 117 0 0,00% 77,27% 02.03.2020 150 0 0,00% 28,21% 03.03.2020 188 0 0,00% 25,33% 04.03.2020 240 0 0,00% 27,66% 05.03.2020 349 0 0,00% 45,42% 06.03.2020 534 0 0,00% 53,01% 07.03.2020 684 0 0,00% 28,09% 08.03.2020 847 0 0,00% 23,83% 09.03.2020 1112 0 0,00% 31,29% 10.03.2020 1296 2 0,15% 16,55% 11.03.2020 1567 3 0,19% 20,91% 12.03.2020 2369 5 0,21% 51,18% 13.03.2020 3062 8 0,26% 29,25% 14.03.2020 3795 8 0,21% 23,94%

Growth of active infections worldwide

Worldwide there is a little breather. Flattening growth in China and North Korea is providing relief. In addition, many cured Chinese corona patients are still adding to the statistics, which means that the number of active infections is falling.

This is also visible in the chart of daily new infections, which have fallen from almost 5,000 to around 2,700.

Corona Virus in the federal states

Bundesland Zahl be­stä­tig­ter Fälle Baden-Württemberg 569 Bayern 681 Berlin 216 Brandenburg 61 Bremen 50 Hamburg 158 Hessen 203 Mecklenburg-Vorpommern 45 Niedersachsen 253 Nordrhein-Westfalen 1154 Rheinland-Pfalz 121 Saarland 40 Sachsen 93 Sachsen-Anhalt 45 Schleswig-Holstein 60 Thüringen 46 Gesamt 3795

Further development

Italy has reacted to the worsening situation and is now intervening more in people’s daily lives. This could lead to relief there.

In Germany, the measures are still reluctant. Last weekend, for example, football matches with an audience continued to be held. We therefore expect the number of infections in Germany to continue to rise sharply.