Corona-Virus
Corona virus: The current situation in Germany with facts and figures

Illustration: galinadvorak | Bigstock

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) today reported a sharp increase in new infections. A total of 349 infections with the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) were detected in Germany.

Lesezeit: 2 Minuten

The epidemic continues to be concentrated in North Rhine-Westphalia. However, Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg also report more than 50 cases.

Corona case numbers for Germany

DateITFSW
28.02.20204800,00%
29.02.20206600,00%37,50%
01.03.202011700,00%77,27%
02.03.202015000,00%28,21%
03.03.202018800,00%25,33%
04.03.202024000,00%27,66%
05.03.202034900,00%45,42%
06.03.202053400,00%53,01%
07.03.202068400,00%28,09%
08.03.202084700,00%23,83%
09.03.2020111200,00%31,29%
10.03.2020129620,15%16,55%
11.03.2020156730,19%20,91%
12.03.2020236950,21%51,18%
13.03.2020306280,26%29,25%
14.03.2020379580,21%23,94%

Source: Robert-Koch-Institut (RKI
Caption: I = Infections, T = Deaths, FS = Lethality, W = Growth (Infections)

New infections are on the rise again worldwide. Only in China has the epidemic peak – at least for the time being – been passed.

Corona is on the move worldwide

While the number of active infections has declined worldwide in the last two weeks, it is now increasing again.

Coronavirus in the Federal States

BundeslandZahl be­stä­tig­ter Fälle
Baden-Württemberg569
Bayern681
Berlin216
Brandenburg61
Bremen50
Hamburg158
Hessen203
Mecklenburg-Vorpommern45
Niedersachsen253
Nordrhein-Westfalen1154
Rheinland-Pfalz121
Saarland40
Sachsen93
Sachsen-Anhalt45
Schleswig-Holstein60
Thüringen46
Gesamt3795

Italy as epicenter

In Europe, Italy is the country most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The country reports a total of 3,089 infections and 107 deaths. The Italian government has responded by closing all schools and universities in the country until mid-March.

School closures are considered an effective measure to slow down the spread of respiratory diseases.

Further development

Our forecast that we will pass the 1,000 infection mark in Germany this week remains unchanged. The measures taken in Germany are rather gentle compared to other countries.


Medizinjournalist

Sebastian () arbeitet seit Jahren für medizinische Onlinemedien. Er engagiert sich ehrenamtlich in BOINC-Projekten zur Krebsforschung. Sebastian ist verheiratet, hat ein Kind und lebt in Berlin.
