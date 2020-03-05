Corona virus: The current situation in Germany with facts and figures

The epidemic continues to be concentrated in North Rhine-Westphalia. However, Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg also report more than 50 cases.
Corona case numbers for Germany
|Date
|I
|T
|FS
|W
|28.02.2020
|48
|0
|0,00%
|29.02.2020
|66
|0
|0,00%
|37,50%
|01.03.2020
|117
|0
|0,00%
|77,27%
|02.03.2020
|150
|0
|0,00%
|28,21%
|03.03.2020
|188
|0
|0,00%
|25,33%
|04.03.2020
|240
|0
|0,00%
|27,66%
|05.03.2020
|349
|0
|0,00%
|45,42%
|06.03.2020
|534
|0
|0,00%
|53,01%
|07.03.2020
|684
|0
|0,00%
|28,09%
|08.03.2020
|847
|0
|0,00%
|23,83%
|09.03.2020
|1112
|0
|0,00%
|31,29%
|10.03.2020
|1296
|2
|0,15%
|16,55%
|11.03.2020
|1567
|3
|0,19%
|20,91%
|12.03.2020
|2369
|5
|0,21%
|51,18%
|13.03.2020
|3062
|8
|0,26%
|29,25%
|14.03.2020
|3795
|8
|0,21%
|23,94%
Source: Robert-Koch-Institut (RKI
Caption: I = Infections, T = Deaths, FS = Lethality, W = Growth (Infections)
New infections are on the rise again worldwide. Only in China has the epidemic peak – at least for the time being – been passed.
Corona is on the move worldwide
While the number of active infections has declined worldwide in the last two weeks, it is now increasing again.
|Bundesland
|Zahl bestätigter Fälle
|Baden-Württemberg
|569
|Bayern
|681
|Berlin
|216
|Brandenburg
|61
|Bremen
|50
|Hamburg
|158
|Hessen
|203
|Mecklenburg-Vorpommern
|45
|Niedersachsen
|253
|Nordrhein-Westfalen
|1154
|Rheinland-Pfalz
|121
|Saarland
|40
|Sachsen
|93
|Sachsen-Anhalt
|45
|Schleswig-Holstein
|60
|Thüringen
|46
|Gesamt
|3795
Italy as epicenter
In Europe, Italy is the country most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The country reports a total of 3,089 infections and 107 deaths. The Italian government has responded by closing all schools and universities in the country until mid-March.
School closures are considered an effective measure to slow down the spread of respiratory diseases.
Further development
Our forecast that we will pass the 1,000 infection mark in Germany this week remains unchanged. The measures taken in Germany are rather gentle compared to other countries.
Sebastian Fiebiger
Medizinjournalist
Sebastian () arbeitet seit Jahren für medizinische Onlinemedien. Er engagiert sich ehrenamtlich in BOINC-Projekten zur Krebsforschung. Sebastian ist verheiratet, hat ein Kind und lebt in Berlin.
- Corona-Virus in Germany: The current situation (facts, figures, prognosis)
- Corona virus in Germany – The current situation (facts and figures)
- Corona virus in Germany – The current situation (facts and figures)
- Corona virus: The current situation in Germany (facts and figures)
- Corona-Virus: Die aktuelle Lage in Deutschland mit Zahlen und Fakten
» Mit Extremsportlerin Tamara Lunger zwischen Scheitern und Siegen