Corona virus: The current situation in Germany with facts and figures

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) today reported a sharp increase in new infections. A total of 349 infections with the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) were detected in Germany. Lesezeit: 2 Minuten

The epidemic continues to be concentrated in North Rhine-Westphalia. However, Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg also report more than 50 cases.

Corona case numbers for Germany

Date I T FS W 28.02.2020 48 0 0,00% 29.02.2020 66 0 0,00% 37,50% 01.03.2020 117 0 0,00% 77,27% 02.03.2020 150 0 0,00% 28,21% 03.03.2020 188 0 0,00% 25,33% 04.03.2020 240 0 0,00% 27,66% 05.03.2020 349 0 0,00% 45,42% 06.03.2020 534 0 0,00% 53,01% 07.03.2020 684 0 0,00% 28,09% 08.03.2020 847 0 0,00% 23,83% 09.03.2020 1112 0 0,00% 31,29% 10.03.2020 1296 2 0,15% 16,55% 11.03.2020 1567 3 0,19% 20,91% 12.03.2020 2369 5 0,21% 51,18% 13.03.2020 3062 8 0,26% 29,25% 14.03.2020 3795 8 0,21% 23,94%

Source: Robert-Koch-Institut (RKI

Caption: I = Infections, T = Deaths, FS = Lethality, W = Growth (Infections)



New infections are on the rise again worldwide. Only in China has the epidemic peak – at least for the time being – been passed.

Corona is on the move worldwide

While the number of active infections has declined worldwide in the last two weeks, it is now increasing again.

Coronavirus in the Federal States

Bundesland Zahl be­stä­tig­ter Fälle Baden-Württemberg 569 Bayern 681 Berlin 216 Brandenburg 61 Bremen 50 Hamburg 158 Hessen 203 Mecklenburg-Vorpommern 45 Niedersachsen 253 Nordrhein-Westfalen 1154 Rheinland-Pfalz 121 Saarland 40 Sachsen 93 Sachsen-Anhalt 45 Schleswig-Holstein 60 Thüringen 46 Gesamt 3795

Italy as epicenter

In Europe, Italy is the country most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The country reports a total of 3,089 infections and 107 deaths. The Italian government has responded by closing all schools and universities in the country until mid-March.

School closures are considered an effective measure to slow down the spread of respiratory diseases.

Further development

Our forecast that we will pass the 1,000 infection mark in Germany this week remains unchanged. The measures taken in Germany are rather gentle compared to other countries.