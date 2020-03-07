Corona virus in Germany – The current situation (facts and figures)

The increase had been expected and is in line with the growth in infection rates of between 25 and 30 percent that we have seen over the week.
Corona case numbers in Germany
|Date
|I
|T
|FS
|W
|28.02.2020
|48
|0
|0,00%
|29.02.2020
|66
|0
|0,00%
|37,50%
|01.03.2020
|117
|0
|0,00%
|77,27%
|02.03.2020
|150
|0
|0,00%
|28,21%
|03.03.2020
|188
|0
|0,00%
|25,33%
|04.03.2020
|240
|0
|0,00%
|27,66%
|05.03.2020
|349
|0
|0,00%
|45,42%
|06.03.2020
|534
|0
|0,00%
|53,01%
|07.03.2020
|684
|0
|0,00%
|28,09%
|08.03.2020
|847
|0
|0,00%
|23,83%
|09.03.2020
|1112
|0
|0,00%
|31,29%
|10.03.2020
|1296
|2
|0,15%
|16,55%
|11.03.2020
|1567
|3
|0,19%
|20,91%
|12.03.2020
|2369
|5
|0,21%
|51,18%
|13.03.2020
|3062
|8
|0,26%
|29,25%
|14.03.2020
|3795
|8
|0,21%
|23,94%
Source: Robert-Koch-Institut (RKI
Caption: I = Infections, T = Deaths, FS = Lethality, W = Growth (Infections)
Growth of active infections worldwide
SARS-Cov-2 is also on the rise worldwide. The number of active infections continues to rise. While the epidemic has apparently been controlled in China, it is only just beginning to spread internationally. It is now particularly interesting to see how the situation develops in those countries that are taking comparatively mild measures against the spread of the pathogen.
Corona Virus in the federal states
|Bundesland
|Zahl bestätigter Fälle
|Baden-Württemberg
|569
|Bayern
|681
|Berlin
|216
|Brandenburg
|61
|Bremen
|50
|Hamburg
|158
|Hessen
|203
|Mecklenburg-Vorpommern
|45
|Niedersachsen
|253
|Nordrhein-Westfalen
|1154
|Rheinland-Pfalz
|121
|Saarland
|40
|Sachsen
|93
|Sachsen-Anhalt
|45
|Schleswig-Holstein
|60
|Thüringen
|46
|Gesamt
|3795
Further development
Since it was not possible to get people in Germany to close schools or cancel football matches, we expect the number of infections to continue rising sharply. However, the new infections of this weekend are likely to appear in the statistics with a delay of one to two weeks. This is when the patients develop symptoms.
Why are there no deaths in Germany?
This has several reasons:
- Phase: First, the epidemic is still in an early phase. Deaths often occur in the late stages of the disease.
- Age: In addition many young and healthy people got infected. This lowers the mortality rate. Italy was less lucky. An early source of infection was a retirement home.
- Testing: We test more. The more you test, the more infected people you get out of the dark. Countries like South Korea, which also test completely symptom-free patients, have lower mortality rates too.
Sebastian Fiebiger
Medizinjournalist
Sebastian () arbeitet seit Jahren für medizinische Onlinemedien. Er engagiert sich ehrenamtlich in BOINC-Projekten zur Krebsforschung. Sebastian ist verheiratet, hat ein Kind und lebt in Berlin.
