Corona virus in Germany – The current situation (facts and figures)

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has again reported a strong increase in new infections today. In total, 684 infections with the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) have been detected in Germany. Lesezeit: 2 Minuten

The increase had been expected and is in line with the growth in infection rates of between 25 and 30 percent that we have seen over the week.

Corona case numbers in Germany

Date I T FS W 28.02.2020 48 0 0,00% 29.02.2020 66 0 0,00% 37,50% 01.03.2020 117 0 0,00% 77,27% 02.03.2020 150 0 0,00% 28,21% 03.03.2020 188 0 0,00% 25,33% 04.03.2020 240 0 0,00% 27,66% 05.03.2020 349 0 0,00% 45,42% 06.03.2020 534 0 0,00% 53,01% 07.03.2020 684 0 0,00% 28,09% 08.03.2020 847 0 0,00% 23,83% 09.03.2020 1112 0 0,00% 31,29% 10.03.2020 1296 2 0,15% 16,55% 11.03.2020 1567 3 0,19% 20,91% 12.03.2020 2369 5 0,21% 51,18% 13.03.2020 3062 8 0,26% 29,25% 14.03.2020 3795 8 0,21% 23,94%

Source: Robert-Koch-Institut (RKI

Caption: I = Infections, T = Deaths, FS = Lethality, W = Growth (Infections)

Growth of active infections worldwide

SARS-Cov-2 is also on the rise worldwide. The number of active infections continues to rise. While the epidemic has apparently been controlled in China, it is only just beginning to spread internationally. It is now particularly interesting to see how the situation develops in those countries that are taking comparatively mild measures against the spread of the pathogen.

Corona Virus in the federal states

Bundesland Zahl be­stä­tig­ter Fälle Baden-Württemberg 569 Bayern 681 Berlin 216 Brandenburg 61 Bremen 50 Hamburg 158 Hessen 203 Mecklenburg-Vorpommern 45 Niedersachsen 253 Nordrhein-Westfalen 1154 Rheinland-Pfalz 121 Saarland 40 Sachsen 93 Sachsen-Anhalt 45 Schleswig-Holstein 60 Thüringen 46 Gesamt 3795

Further development

Since it was not possible to get people in Germany to close schools or cancel football matches, we expect the number of infections to continue rising sharply. However, the new infections of this weekend are likely to appear in the statistics with a delay of one to two weeks. This is when the patients develop symptoms.

Why are there no deaths in Germany?

This has several reasons:

Phase: First, the epidemic is still in an early phase. Deaths often occur in the late stages of the disease. Age: In addition many young and healthy people got infected. This lowers the mortality rate. Italy was less lucky. An early source of infection was a retirement home. Testing: We test more. The more you test, the more infected people you get out of the dark. Countries like South Korea, which also test completely symptom-free patients, have lower mortality rates too.